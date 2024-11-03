Breaking News
Mumbai BEST staff at Magathane depot go on strike over Diwali bonus non payment

Mumbai: BEST staff at Magathane depot go on strike over Diwali bonus non-payment

Updated on: 03 November,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

While BMC employees were announced timely bonuses, before the model code of conduct for elections was announced, BEST employees have failed to get any

Mumbai: BEST staff at Magathane depot go on strike over Diwali bonus non-payment

Representative Image

Mumbai: BEST staff at Magathane depot go on strike over Diwali bonus non-payment
BEST staff at Magathane depot have called for a flash strike due to non-payment of the Diwali bonus this year. The administration has been trying to run a few buses with protective grills on them.


While timely bonuses were announced for the BMC employees, before the model code of conduct for elections was announced, BEST employees have failed to get any.


"BEST employees have been getting Diwali bonuses since 1970/71. We had sent a letter earlier this year that BEST employees should be at par with BMC employees. But BMC employees were given bonuses prior to the festival and BEST employees have been left high and dry on festive days. It is very unfair," BEST Workers' Union general secretary Shashank Sharad Rao said.


