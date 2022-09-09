Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services

One can use Chalo app to make a reservation; more routes to be introduced
BEST runs all-night airport buses from T2 to various parts of the city
You can now reserve a seat in the city’s BEST airport service buses before landing in Mumbai or entering the airport. A spokesperson of the Undertaking said, “The BEST runs all-night airport buses from Mumbai’s International Airport (T2) to various parts of the city. Passengers who want to travel from Mumbai airport to various parts of the city can book their seats on the airport bus services that have been started by BEST. One can use BEST’s Chalo app to reserve their seats in order to travel from Mumbai airport from September 9.”
The BEST has been operating these services on a few routes and the buses will ply from Terminal 2 or the international airport to various parts of the city. According to the spokesperson, the initiative will benefit commuters since it assures them a seat on a comfortable air-conditioned electric bus. “This makes these buses a convenient and more cost-effective option compared to cabs or self-driven cars. BEST will be rolling out this feature on more airport routes in the future,” the spokesperson said.
How to reserve the BEST seat
1. Download the BEST Chalo app and search for routes 881, 882 or 884.
2. Tap on the ‘Reserve’ option.
3. Select the pickup and drop point
4. Select the time slot and make online payment
5. You can then live track the bus and upon boarding, tap your phone on the conductor’s machine to validate your booking.
Routes for now:
>> Route 881: CSIA Terminal 2 - Backbay bus depot
>> Route 882: CSIA Terminal 2 - Jalvayu Vihar, Kharghar
>> Route 884: CSIA Terminal 1A - Cadbury Junction, Thane