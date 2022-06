Earlier, this facility was only given to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school students

Representative image

There’s good news for students of private schools and junior colleges, as Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday announced concessional bus pass for them.

Earlier, this facility was only given to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school students.

However, now BEST is extending it to the students of private schools and junior colleges.

Show full article