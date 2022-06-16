Mumbai: With schools reopening, BEST to provide more buses and services to students

The public transport undertaking will provide more buses and services to them; school bus operators had said they may withdraw buses if there was inadequate response on some routes

BEST will streamline its services for schoolkids. File pic/Satej Shinde

Best bus services in the city will now be streamlined for school students. The move comes after complaints of school bus fare hikes by parents and readiness of the public transport service provider to make its buses available for students. The BEST undertaking on Tuesday announced that more buses and services would be made available as and when required for students.

“The BEST undertaking will prioritise school students taking the public transport and more bus inspectors and supervisors will be nominated on routes heavy with students’ commute. If need be and as per demand, we may also run additional bus services and see to it that students are least inconvenienced,” a BEST spokesperson said.

Some without a school bus

