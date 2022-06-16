Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Covid-19: Missed the second dose? It’s you BMC is looking for
After Indian woman’s mystery death in Paris, kin allege no help from diplomats
Mumbai: Electricity bill scam on the rise, cops urge citizens to be alert
Mumbai Rains: BMC now eyes footpaths to tackle chronic flooding
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai With schools reopening BEST to provide more buses and services to students

Mumbai: With schools reopening, BEST to provide more buses and services to students

Updated on: 16 June,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The public transport undertaking will provide more buses and services to them; school bus operators had said they may withdraw buses if there was inadequate response on some routes

Mumbai: With schools reopening, BEST to provide more buses and services to students

BEST will streamline its services for schoolkids. File pic/Satej Shinde


Best bus services in the city will now be streamlined for school students. The move comes after complaints of school bus fare hikes by parents and readiness of the public transport service provider to make its buses available for students. The BEST undertaking on Tuesday announced that more buses and services would be made available as and when required for students.

“The BEST undertaking will prioritise school students taking the public transport and more bus inspectors and supervisors will be nominated on routes heavy with students’ commute. If need be and as per demand, we may also run additional bus services and see to it that students are least inconvenienced,” a BEST spokesperson said.




Some without a school bus


Show full article

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK