Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses

Updated on: 23 February,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Undertaking pulls entire fleet of 400 Tata CNG buses off the roads; says will tell manufacturer to fix problem first

The bus caught fire on Wednesday evening after all passengers had got off


Following a fire on a bus at Andheri East station on Wednesday evening, the BEST undertaking decided to take 400 Tata CNG buses off the roads till the operator and manufacturer come up with necessary corrective measures to ensure complete public safety. Though it will lead to public inconvenience with fewer services and changes in some bus schedules, BEST officials said it was necessary to do so for safety.

