Action to continue against companies like Rapido, Ola, Uber, for operating bike taxi services without licences; state government is in the process of finalising its e-bike taxi policy

“Further investigation and action are underway, and strict action will be taken against any vehicle owner or aggregator company violating the rules. The state government is in the process of finalising its e-bike taxi policy. Accordingly, the concerned organisations should get licences and start their e-bike taxi services,” a transport official said.

The Maharashtra transport department recently initiated special penal action and charged 57 vehicles of various bike taxi aggregators, collecting a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh, for running services “illegally”.

Pratak Sarnaik, transport minister

The official added that action will continue against companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber, which are operating bike taxi services without licence. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that several complaints have been received from citizens that bike taxi aggregator services are being continued without obtaining licences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“The government has ordered the shutdown of such services until they get their licences. However, despite the receipt of the order, it has been observed that the services are being operated in violation of the rules. I have directed the Motor Transport Department to permanently cancel the licences of companies that repeatedly violate the government’s orders,” Sarnaik said.

He added, “The file for the determination of the e-bike taxi aggregator policy is under consideration by the Law and Justice Department. A decision will be taken soon. Until then, while the concerned companies intend to cooperate with the government by closing their bike services, aggregators like Rapido, Ola, and Uber are continuing their unauthorised bike taxi services despite the government,” he said.