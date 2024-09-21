Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Blinded by headlight actor Pravin Dabas hits divider

Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider

Updated on: 22 September,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

As per preliminary information, the headlight of an oncoming vehicle blinded Pravin, resulting in his car hitting a divider; the accident took place around 5.30 am

Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider

Pravin Dabas

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
x
00:00

Actor Pravin Dabas, of the Khosla Ka Ghosla fame, met with an accident on Saturday morning in Bandra. Dabas is currently in the ICU at the Holy Family Hospital, Bandra.


DCP (Zone 9) Raj Tilak Roushan said, “As per preliminary information, the headlight of an oncoming vehicle blinded Pravin, resulting in his car hitting a divider. The accident took place around 5.30 am. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a matter of reckless driving. Hence, no case has been registered.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

khosla ka ghosla Bandra Accident mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK