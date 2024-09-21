As per preliminary information, the headlight of an oncoming vehicle blinded Pravin, resulting in his car hitting a divider; the accident took place around 5.30 am

Actor Pravin Dabas, of the Khosla Ka Ghosla fame, met with an accident on Saturday morning in Bandra. Dabas is currently in the ICU at the Holy Family Hospital, Bandra.

DCP (Zone 9) Raj Tilak Roushan said, “As per preliminary information, the headlight of an oncoming vehicle blinded Pravin, resulting in his car hitting a divider. The accident took place around 5.30 am. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a matter of reckless driving. Hence, no case has been registered.”