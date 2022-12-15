Mumbai: BMC changes name of Byculla zoo by adding 'botanical' word

Breaking News
15 December,2022
Municipal Commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on December 12 passed a resolution to change the name of the 160-year-old zoo to 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed the name of 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo' located at Byculla in the city by adding the word 'vanaspati' or 'botanical' to it, civic officials said on Thursday.


Municipal Commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on December 12 passed a resolution to change the name of the 160-year-old zoo to 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya'.



The word 'vanaspati', which means botanical, has been inserted before 'udyan' or garden in the earlier name.


The garden, which is spread over 5,200 square metres, houses more than 6,611 trees of over 291 species that comprises 80 per cent of the city's flora. There are 82 animals of 13 mammal species, 194 birds of 16 species and 28 reptiles of seven species, the officials said.

Last month, the garden, which is also popularly known as "Ranichi Baug" celebrated its 160th anniversary.

According to officials, it was earlier known as Victoria Gardens, but was first renamed as 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan' in 1969 and as 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya' in 1980.

The garden/zoo is one of the famous tourist spots in the city. Lakhs of tourists, especially children, visit the zoo that is rich in flora and fauna. Humboldt Penguins and tigers are one of the main tourist attractions inside the zoo. 

