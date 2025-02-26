The drive included the removal of unauthorised floors, internal walls, and constructions in hotels, dormitories, and industrial premises, the officials said

The demolition drive was conducted on Wednesday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai, the officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken under the jurisdiction of the L Ward of the BMC, the civic officials said.

The drive included the removal of unauthorised floors, internal walls, and constructions in hotels, dormitories, and industrial premises, they said.

"The demolition drive is part of the ongoing efforts to clear illegal structures, and such actions will continue in the future," said an official.

According to an official statement from the BMC, the action was taken under the direction of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, and additional Municipal Commissioner (East Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini.

It said that in Sakinaka area, unauthorised extensions built for hotels, internal walls in industrial areas near the Safed Pul, and floors in two dormitories located on the 90-foot road were demolished and the illegal construction of a 40-room hotel and an 18-room building near Asalfa Metro Station were also removed.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 5) Devidas Kheersagar and Assistant Commissioner (L Ward) Dhanaji Herlekar, the statement said.

The demolition teams consisted of 30 workers, 30 police officers, engineers, and other officials, with heavy machinery like JCBs and Poclains used for the demolition.

BMC begins removing mastic layer from Mumbai Coastal Road

Meanwhile, the BMC earlier this week said that it has started the process of removing the mastic layer from the Haji Ali bridge, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Mumbai civic body said that it was placed as a protective measure under the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project.

"The layer will be removed over the next few days, and fresh asphalt will be laid within the next one to two days," said the statement.

It said that the mastic layer, which was applied as a temporary measure, was originally added to prevent damage to the road during the monsoon season. It was placed on the inner and main bridges to prevent expansion of joints and to ensure the durability of the road surface.

The statement said that the road, which had been paved with asphalt before July 2024, had some areas where the joints had widened. To prevent further damage and ensure the road remains strong, the mastic was applied in specific areas before the monsoon.

The BMC said that the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) is completely safe and free of any cracks or potholes.

The work to remove the mastic layer and re-asphalt the road is being carried out quickly and efficiently. The road will soon be back to normal, providing smooth and safe travel for commuters, it said.