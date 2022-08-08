Mumbai: BMC Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut on August 9

Vaccination will resume across the centres from August 10, added BMC

Representative Image

On account of Muharram (Ashoora) in many cities across India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) will remain shut.



Vaccination will resume across the centres from August 10, added BMC.

Also Read: Muharram 2022: A 100-year-old Mumbai-Lucknow Azadari connection



"All government and municipal Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, August 9, on account of Muharram. All Covid-19 vaccination services will resume from Wednesday, August 10," BMC said.



Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 465 Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 11,27,547 and the toll to 19,659.

Also Read: Muharram 2022: Hindus, Christians and Muslims in Dongri commemorate Hazrat Imam Hussain's martyrdom together



Of the 465 cases, only 36 are symptomatic, the BMC said.



The recovery count increased by 321 during the day to touch 11,05,154, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,734.



Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 31 and August 6 was 0.033 per cent.

Also Read: Mumbai: Shia Muslims gear up to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain as Muharram begins



It also revealed the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,78,90,830, including 8,261 in the last 24 hours.



The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data.