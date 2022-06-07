Mumbai: BMC gets over 200 suggestions, objections after lottery draw for reservation of wards in polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 06:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Eight of these seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, one seat for Scheduled Tribes candidates and 109 for the general category

The Mumbai civic body has received 232 suggestions and objections after it drew a lottery for reservation of wards for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and general category seats for women for the forthcoming city municipal elections, officials said on Tuesday.

Monday was the last day for citizens to submit their suggestions and objections in the matter.




According to the officials, many people in their suggestions/objections expressed the view that reservation of some civic wards for women was "injustice" to male candidates.


