Mumbai: BMC hospitals undertake clean-up drives ahead of surprise checks by CM Shinde

Damaged electrical wiring, broken tables and benches in a corridor

The civic-run tertiary care hospitals are going the extra mile to achieve cleanliness, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde set to conduct surprise visits to these facilities. The hospital staff was seen removing old and damaged fixtures, while others cleaned paan and gutkha stains from the premises.

The BMC hospitals are usually criticised for lack of cleanliness, lack of medicines and corridors that are full of scrap, including broken wheelchairs, beds, machinery and rusted cupboards. Officials seldom visit the facilities, with sometimes years between visits. Over the past three years, the BMC commissioner hasn’t made a single visit, but now Shinde has decided to do so.



Floors are cleaned, but the ceilings, fans, windows and stairs are not maintained

According to sources, Shinde will conduct surprise visits to inspect the conditions and facilities available at the hospitals. He is likely to interact with patients, hospital staff, doctors and students, and will also take stock of the medical supplies available.

“The CM can visit KEM, Sion, Nair, Cooper hospital and the Nair Hospital Dental College. The emphasis is on cleanliness and beautification. All hospital deans have been directed to keep things up to date. All the hospital staff—including those who work has been outsourced to—has been diverted to move scrap, debris and unwanted things from the hospital premises,” a senior official from BMC’s Health Department said.



Staffers move debris and scrap from the premises

On Thursday, several meetings in this regard were held by the deans at their respective hospitals. They also took rounds regularly to view the ongoing work. Cleanliness committees became active once again and all departments were directed to ensure everything is up to date during the CM visit.

According to a senior healthcare official, while the hospital floors were kept clean, the ceilings, fans, windows, stairs and other areas had not been maintained. “It is necessary to have such visits by officials on a monthly basis,” the official said. Around 400 kg of debris and scrap was removed from the hospitals.

A few months back, Shinde made a surprise visit to Rajiv Gandhi Medical College where resident doctors complained about the pathetic condition of the hostel. Following the complaints, the dean of the college was suspended. According to sources, Shinde may visit the hospitals on Monday or Tuesday.

400 kg

Amount of scrap, debris thrown out