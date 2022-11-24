×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur
Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 52 new cases
Jain's continuance as minister 'shamelessness', unprecedented: Amit Shah
Kerala: Transgender-couple barred from tying the knot at temple

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC issues five tenders worth Rs 6079 crore to concretise 400 km city roads

Mumbai: BMC issues five tenders worth Rs 6,079 crore to concretise 400 km city roads

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In August 2022, the BMC had started the tendering process for concretising the city's roads and had called it a 'huge step' towards making them pothole-free in the next two years

Mumbai: BMC issues five tenders worth Rs 6,079 crore to concretise 400 km city roads

Representational Pic


The civic body in Mumbai on Thursday re-floated tenders worth Rs 6,079 crore for the concretisation of 400 kilometres of the metropolis' roads, with officials stating the cost of the works had increased by Rs 200 crore, though there are no major changes in terms and conditions.


This bunch of tenders has been issued after an earlier one worth 5,806 crore were cancelled in the beginning of the month due to poor response, they added.



The bunch comprises five tenders, comprising works on roads in the island city, one for the eastern suburbs and three for the western suburbs, they informed.


Also Read: Odisha: Villagers cut through hill in Koraput to build road

"The tender for roads of the island city is Rs 1,233 crore, while it is Rs 846 crore for the eastern suburbs works. The three tenders for the western suburbs are worth Rs 1631 crore, Rs 1145 crore and Rs 1223 crore, respectively," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

In August 2022, the BMC had started the tendering process for concretising the city's roads and had called it a "huge step" towards making them pothole-free in the next two years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should Maharashtra government take additional measures to decongest traffic in Mumbai?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK