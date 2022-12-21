Mumbai: BMC looking for measles vaccinators

As per government guidelines, regular vaccination programmes have to be conducted free of cost through BMC health centres, hospitals, maternity homes, major hospitals, and suburban hospitals

To boost immunisation for measles and for other vaccination programmes, the BMC has decided to hire vaccinators. The civic body is also looking for retired nurses and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) for the same.

Vaccination is conducted for those in the age group 0 to 5 years, 10 years, 16 years, and pregnant women under the regular vaccination programme.

Field vaccination is done in the work area through a health centre. At present due to the increasing prevalence of measles since October 2022, it has been decided to appoint vaccinators on a contract basis to increase the pace of vaccination against measles in all 24 wards. The age of the candidate should be between 18 years and 60 years. For this work Rs 450 will be paid per vaccination session of four hours.

