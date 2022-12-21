Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC looking for measles vaccinators

Mumbai: BMC looking for measles vaccinators

Updated on: 21 December,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

As per government guidelines, regular vaccination programmes have to be conducted free of cost through BMC health centres, hospitals, maternity homes, major hospitals, and suburban hospitals

Mumbai: BMC looking for measles vaccinators

A measles immunisation camp in the city. File pic


To boost immunisation for measles and for other vaccination programmes, the BMC has decided to hire vaccinators. The civic body is also looking for retired nurses and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) for the same.


As per government guidelines, regular vaccination programmes have to be conducted free of cost through BMC health centres, hospitals, maternity homes, major hospitals, and suburban hospitals.



Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: No need of serosurvey yet, says Maharashtra task force


Vaccination is conducted for those in the age group 0 to 5 years, 10 years, 16 years, and pregnant women under the regular vaccination programme. 

Field vaccination is done in the work area through a health centre. At present due to the increasing prevalence of measles since October 2022, it has been decided to appoint vaccinators on a contract basis to increase the pace of vaccination against measles in all 24 wards. The age of the candidate should be between 18 years and 60 years. For this work Rs 450 will be paid per vaccination session of four hours.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccination mumbai mumbai news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK