Mumbai: BMC official’s stint ends in controversy

Sudhakar Shinde ordered to return to IRS cadre as state govt acts on the IAS Association’s objections and allegations of irregularities

Sudhakar Shinde, additional commissioner of BMC. Pic/X

Additional Commissioner of BMC, Sudhakar Shinde, has been repatriated to his parent IRS cadre. This action follows objections from the IAS Association regarding his overstaying in the position after the expiry of his deputation, as well as allegations of irregularities from both ruling and opposition parties.

The state government informed Shinde late Tuesday that he was being relieved with immediate effect because the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had not approved a proposal (sent by the state government) to extend his eight-year deputation beyond November 23, 2023. He was instructed to join his parent cadre, the Indian Revenue Service, on Wednesday. Shinde, the younger brother of a former BJP minister and a 2007 batch IRS officer, faced criticism from city BJP leaders who felt sidelined by him. They believed he was taking orders only from the Chief Minister's Office. The opposition also expressed dissatisfaction with his performance.

It is reported that Mantralay had sent a proposal seeking an extension of his deputation earlier this year, despite the IAS Association's objection that the officer had stayed in the IAS cadre for five months beyond the expiry of his term. The association had previously protested when another IRS officer was deputed to work in the BMC and FDA.

With his deputation pending approval, the opposition demanded a review of the decisions made by Shinde during his overstay in the BMC. The IRS officer was responsible for the western suburbs, health/medical education, disaster management, central purchasing departments, and three municipal zones. He joined the state in November 2015 and later worked in various capacities, including as the first commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, where he faced confrontation from BJP leaders. The people of Panvel campaigned for his reinstatement after he, being the brother of a minister, was transferred due to the model code of election.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Shinde was abruptly transferred from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. But he was reinstated within a couple of days, citing him as a good officer who worked as the CEO of the state insurance scheme. Shinde was instrumental in capping the prices of COVID-19 essentials such as masks and RT-PCR tests, and devising an 80:20-bed formula for hospitals. Apparently, some people were not happy with his work then.

Scrap decisions

Opposition leader in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said he had pursued the matter. "The decisions taken by Shinde between November 2023 and July 2024 must be investigated. Will the government scrap the decisions made by an officer who worked in an unauthorised/illegal manner?" he asked.