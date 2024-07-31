Breaking News
Mumbai: IRS officer who shot to limelight for his undercover visits at civic hospitals transferred

Updated on: 31 July,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Sudharak Shinde who joined the BMC as an additional commissioner in June last year and was in charge of important departments like health and solid waste management has been transferred with immediate effect

Sudhakar Shinde. Pic/X

Sudhakar Shinde, additional commissioner and in charge of important departments like health and solid waste management has been transferred with an immediate effect as extension of his deputation hasn't been approved. The question about his transfer was raised several times by opposition parties in the assembly sessions. 


Sudhakar Shinde is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. He has been working with Maharashtra State Government on deputation from November 24, 2015 with an approved deputation tenure of eight years. He joined the BMC as an additional commissioner on June 2, 2023. He had come into limelight when he started visiting civic-run hospitals going undercover to gauge the loopholes. 



His deputation duration expired on November 23, 2023. He had applied for extension of deputation but the ministry of finance has conveyed to the state government on July 26, 2024 that the appointments committee of cabinet (ACC) has not approved the proposal regarding extension of his deputation tenure beyond November 23, 2023.


The department of general administration of Mantralay informed Shinde that He is being relieved from this Government with immediate effect. Accordingly the process of handing over the charges has started on Wednesday, July 31. 

