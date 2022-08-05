Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads

Civic body to construct absorption cavities during concretisation of roads in the coming years; move will also help recharge groundwater

Vehicles on a flooded road, near Wadala Bridge on July 12. Pic/Shadab Khan

As it prepares to concretise hundreds of kilometres of roads in the next three years to overcome the problem of potholes, the BMC plans to construct absorption pits on these roads to reduce waterlogging during heavy rain. Since concrete cannot soak water, sources in the civic body said, the pits will take some load off the stormwater drains and reduce waterlogging. They will also help recharge groundwater in the city.