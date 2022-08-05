Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Raut
Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads

Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads

Premium

Updated on: 05 August,2022 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Civic body to construct absorption cavities during concretisation of roads in the coming years; move will also help recharge groundwater

Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads

Vehicles on a flooded road, near Wadala Bridge on July 12. Pic/Shadab Khan


As it prepares to concretise hundreds of kilometres of roads in the next three years to overcome the problem of potholes, the BMC plans to construct absorption pits on these roads to reduce waterlogging during heavy rain. Since concrete cannot soak water, sources in the civic body said, the pits will take some load off the stormwater drains and reduce waterlogging. They will also help recharge groundwater in the city. 

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai floods indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK