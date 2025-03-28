Mumbai: BMC prioritises completion of concreting works across western suburbs

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has directed officials to adopt an 'end-to-end' approach, ensuring entire roads are completed rather than working in scattered patches

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it accelerating its cement concrete road project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, aiming for completion by May 31, 2025. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has directed officials to adopt an 'end-to-end' approach, ensuring entire roads are completed rather than working in scattered patches.

During his inspection of ongoing concreting works in the western suburbs, Bangar emphasised the need for micro-planning and fixing road-wise completion dates. If entire roads cannot be completed within the set timeline, he instructed that work should be finished junction-to-junction. Proper barricades must be installed to regulate traffic, and construction activities should be well-coordinated to avoid disruptions.

Safety Concerns and Immediate Actions

During a surprise inspection at Dadiseth Marg in Malad West, Bangar noted safety lapses, including an open chamber left dangerously exposed after sewage operations. He instructed strict action against the concerned engineer and mandated immediate corrective measures. As per his orders, barricades were promptly installed around the hazardous area.

Inspection of Key Road Works

Bangar inspected multiple sites, including Ramchandra Marg in Malad West Kachpada, Parekh Galli in Kandivali West, and Mahavir Nagar Marg. During his visit to Malad Shopping Center and Balaji Hotel, he stressed the need to maintain road levels on both sides of ongoing construction to facilitate smooth traffic movement, particularly for two-wheelers. He also directed that engineers remain present on-site during construction activities and ensure proper barricading by contractors.

To keep citizens informed, BMC has displayed information boards at all work sites, detailing project timelines, road dimensions, and locations. A QR code facility has also been introduced, allowing real-time project tracking. Bangar personally tested the QR code system during his visit.

Quality Assurance and Future Enhancements

To maintain construction quality, slump tests, angle tests, and cube tests of Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) samples were conducted during the inspection, all yielding satisfactory results. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) also participated in quality control checks.

Bangar emphasized that completed roads should be marked with thermoplastic paint, zebra crossings, cat eyes, and yellow grids at intersections to enhance usability and aesthetics.

The inspection was attended by IIT Bombay Assistant Professor Solomon Dibarti, BMC Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic) Girish Nikam, Deputy Chief Engineer (Eastern Suburbs) Sanjay Borse, and representatives from the Quality Control Institute.