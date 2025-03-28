New dashboard to track real-time roadwork progress; citizens may get access in future

Ongoing road concreting work at Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC to introduce digital dashboard for Rs 12,000 crore road concreting drive x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce a digital dashboard to monitor real-time updates on its massive 400-km road concreting project. This system will provide senior officials at the BMC headquarters with live updates, allowing better oversight and quicker response times. If successful, the dashboard may also be made available to citizens in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

To facilitate this, the civic body has approved the appointment of an agency to track and document even minor details of ongoing road and trench work. According to the proposal, the agency will continuously update the roads department’s master data, monitor project progress, and identify potential hurdles and challenges.

“Officials claim this agency will maintain the digital dashboard designed for internal use in road-related work. A pothole management system has also been integrated into this dashboard. We have used such dashboards before, but now we have expanded the scope of work,” a senior official said. Through this system, civic chief and additional commissioners can access real-time updates on road projects from their offices.

The current contract for the dashboard is for three years, with the possibility of extending access to the public in the future. “Currently, we are using the dashboard internally, but later, citizens may also be able to check the real-time status of road projects,” the official added. In the past, the BMC introduced an online pothole tracking system, which allowed citizens to track complaints, but the initiative was later discontinued.

At present, 400 km of roads are being concreted, with a deadline of May 31, 2025. The BMC is investing R12,000 crore in concreting 703 km of city roads. The first phase, covering 324 km, began in October 2023, while work on the second phase, covering 377 km, is also underway. In its budget speech, the civic body assured that 75 per cent of the first phase and 50 per cent of the second phase would be completed before June 2025. The BMC manages a total of 2050 km of city roads, of which 1333 km have already been concreted.

Dashboard features

£Project details from start to completion

£Real-time work progress updates

£Identification of project hurdles

£Details of officials in charge

£Issue escalation to officials concerned

£Overall project monitoring