Mumbai: BMC to strip licences of shops encouraging illegal hawkers

After meeting of residents, cops and civic officials, BMC to start drive to strip licences of shops encouraging illegal hawkers

Civic offcials and cops launch a crackdown on illegal hawkers on Hill Road on Tuesday evening

As hawkers continue to thrive across the city despite BMC raids, local ward officials, police and citizen groups will experiment with a new idea in Bandra—take action against shops and private premises that patronise the street vendors and give them space to keep their wares during raids. Sources said the BMC might even cancel the licences of shops that add to the hawker menace. In a meeting with ALM members and police on Tuesday, H-West ward officials assured of action against erring shopkeepers.