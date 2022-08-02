Mumbai: Covid-19 fatalities still high with 8 deaths in a week

Cases of infections in July dropped to almost one-fourth of June, but no significant dip in deaths, with 85 people succumbing in the past two months; officials say toll will be lower after a few weeks

A citizen gets a dose of vaccine at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo. Pic/Ashish Raje

Even as there is a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases, fatalities remain high with 8 deaths in the past week. The recent surge in cases in June and July has seen 85 casualties.

While the number of cases in July fell to almost one-fourth of that reported in June, there has not been any significant dip in deaths. In June, around 47,000 cases were recorded in the city which dropped to a little over 11,000 in July, but the number of fatalities in July stood at 39 as compared to 46 in the month prior.

Of the 1,901 active cases in the city as on Sunday, 207 patients were hospitalised with 11 in critical condition.

From March to May, when Covid cases were at the lowest, 11 deaths were reported.

“Cases have been declining and the toll will also be on the lower side after a few weeks. Most of the deaths occurred in people with comorbidities and senior citizens,” said a BMC official.

Cases of swine flu and monsoon related diseases such as malaria, dengue, and gastroenteritis have been on the rise in the past two months of monsoon, but Covid-19 has claimed more lives. As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city has not reported any death due to monsoon related diseases from January to July 24.