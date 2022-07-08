Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall

As per a release issued by the civic body, a total of 14,47,363 MLD water stock is required in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The stock had dipped by 9.10 per cent on June 27

Vihar lake, one of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai. File pic

The 10 per cent water cut order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporator (BMC) from June 27, due to insufficient water stock, has been revoked by the civic body. After two days of heavy rainfall in the city, the BMC officials have now announced that the 10 per cent cut in water supply by BMC is being canceled from July 8, 2022.

"Due to satisfactory amount of rainfall and adequate water storage in the lakes, the decision of 10 per cent cut in water supply by the BMC is being canceled from today," said the BMC official.

The lakes have 25.94 per cent, which is 3,75,415 MLD, water stock on Friday, the release stated.

Upper Vaitarna, Modaksagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna reservoir, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulshi, which supply water to Mumbai have a total 25 per cent useful water storage (14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million liters).

In comparison, on June 27, 2022, only 9.10 per cent (1 lakh 31 thousand 770 million liters) of usable water was available.

The municipal administration has appealed to the citizens to use water carefully even though there is sufficient water available in the lake area.