Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall

Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall

Updated on: 08 July,2022 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per a release issued by the civic body, a total of 14,47,363 MLD water stock is required in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The stock had dipped by 9.10 per cent on June 27

Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall

Vihar lake, one of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai. File pic


The 10 per cent water cut order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporator (BMC) from June 27, due to insufficient water stock, has been revoked by the civic body. After two days of heavy rainfall in the city, the BMC officials have now announced that the 10 per cent cut in water supply by BMC is being canceled from July 8, 2022.

"Due to satisfactory amount of rainfall and adequate water storage in the lakes, the decision of 10 per cent cut in water supply by the BMC is being canceled from today," said the BMC official.




Also Read: Mumbai monsoon: City to witness heavy rains today, IMD issues red alert


As per a release issued by the civic body, a total of 14,47,363 MLD water stock is required in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The stock had dipped by 9.10 per cent on June 27.

The lakes have 25.94 per cent, which is 3,75,415 MLD, water stock on Friday, the release stated.
Upper Vaitarna, Modaksagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitarna reservoir, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulshi, which supply water to Mumbai have a total 25 per cent useful water storage (14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million liters). 
In comparison, on June 27, 2022, only 9.10 per cent (1 lakh 31 thousand 770 million liters) of usable water was available.

The municipal administration has appealed to the citizens to use water carefully even though there is sufficient water available in the lake area.

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK