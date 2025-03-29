Mumbai: BPP, Central govt help revive one-of-a-kind Parsi museum

Supported by Ministry of Culture, Framji Dadabhoy Alpaiwalla Museum in Khareghat Colony reopened on Thursday. It offers fascinating insight into the community’s rich history, traditions

The collection houses exquisite and rare collections of traditional textiles that include influences from China where Parsi merchants engaged in trade. Pics/Ashish Raje

Bombay was built by the larger community,” said Pheroza Godrej, honorary director-advisor, FD Alpaiwalla Museum, while addressing a packed audience gathered at the MP Khareghat Memorial Building to mark the reopening of the FD Alpaiwalla Museum at old Khareghat Colony. Despite it being a muggy March evening, the community and Mumbai’s cultural custodians showed up in heartening numbers to celebrate this milestone. Dr Godrej shared an insightful time-lapse reel as only a historian-researcher could, chronicling the museum’s early days, and importantly, thanking its countless stakeholders while recalling the challenges faced by the team over the decades. “During Covid-19, we took extra precaution since the museum is housed in a residential area. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India held our hand for seven years [referring to their generous financial assistance]. More recently, despite it being Ramzan, workers ensured we met our deadline. We are extremely grateful to so many who made this happen.”

(From left) Firoza Punthakey Mistree, Pheroza Godrej, Cyrus Guzder and Viraf Mehta at the release of the book, Framji Dadabhoy Alpaiwalla Museum

Ten minutes into her address, it was clear that the city’s famed community spirit had played a big role in reviving this special museum; especially if one were to go by the long list of supporters who came up for mention. From Tasneem Mehta, director, and trustee, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, for helping start the documentation of the artefacts, to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS, for suggesting the idea of the government grant, to award-winning conservation architects Vikas Dilawari and Abha Narain Lambah, and their teams, as well as celebrated conservator Anupam Sah. Dr Godrej paid rich tribute to its former curator late Nivedita Mehta, who was the guardian angel of the space. Swami Vivekananda’s famous quote, ‘Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,’ was their guiding mantra, she shared, offering insight into how this team worked overtime to scale this Everest, despite the many odds. She announced that Kerman R Fatakia will be the deputy curator of the museum. Plans are afloat to create a museum route that would include Mani Bhavan located on Laburnum Road nearby. The museum would also have a dedicated shop.



One of the highlights is the recreation of the inside of a fire temple

Before Dr Godrej’s address, the space was officially inaugurated by chief guest Cyrus Guzder, benefactor of the arts, and chairman-managing director, AFL Pvt Ltd. Honorary Director-Advisor Firoza Punthakey Mistree as well as Dr Godrej guided Guzder through a brief walkthrough of the space. Two films by Meher Bhasania were also screened: Eternal Flame—Journey of Zoroastrians from Iran to India and Gift of Parsi Merchants to Timeless India. Viraf Mehta, chairman of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet shared about the uniqueness of it being the only Parsi-Irani-Zoroastrian museum in the world; “How do you put a price on something that is priceless?” he said, referring to the invaluable display of exhibits at the museum. He highlighted the contributions to this restoration effort, including R1.2 crore from the Bombay Parsi Punchayet and R4 crore from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Priyanka Chandra, director, Ministry of Culture digitally joined the session and expressed the ministry’s wholehearted support towards this project and why such museums are critical in the larger picture. ‘FD Alpaiwalla Museum’, a slickly designed book packed with stunning visuals and encyclopaedic details about the community, edited by Dr Godrej and Punthakey Mistree, was also released on the occasion.

Guzder regaled the audience with anecdotes about the antique collector and bullion trader Alpaiwalla’s passion for collecting treasures of the community such that he ran out of space in his 11-room home, and how together with his friend, scholar-priest Jamshed Maneck Unvala, they built this museum. Referring to the recreation of Sir JJ’s drawing room, which is one of the museum’s highlights, he remarked, “Now, if only we could live in such spaces!” During her vote of thanks, Punthakey Mistree addressed the importance of such markers for community bonding and acknowledged the painstaking effort to make this museum a one-of-a-kind initiative. Clearly, it takes a city to build a museum. Mumbai can take a bow.

About the collection

Established in 1952, the FD Alpaiwalla Museum is home to historical and ethnic artefacts associated with the Parsi Irani Zoroastrian community. Its collection includes exhibits like cuneiform bricks, tablets, and objects from Babylon, Mesopotamia and Susa, Iran, dating back to c 4000-5000BCE by Dr John Curtis, former keeper of Western Antiquities, British Museum. Some prized displays include exquisite textiles and chinaware, Gandhara statues, furniture and objects from the homes of the First Baronet Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy and national leader Dadabhai Naoroji. A must-see is the recreation of the interiors of a fire temple. It is home to 1900 catalogued books. Apart from information in English, Hindi and Marathi, the museum’s displays will be Braille-compliant.

Want to Visit?

FD Alpaiwalla Museum, Khareghat Memorial Hall, Old Khareghat Colony, NS Patkar Marg. CALL 23616586/35100025 [to schedule visits]