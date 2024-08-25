The rains have given Mumbaikars the much-needed respite from heat as the maximum temperature in the city has dipped from 33 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rains for Mumbai and its nearby suburbs for the next 48 hours.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rainfall in city & suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely," stated the weather department's website. The IMD has issued an orange alert for some districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra on Sunday and Monday. An orange alert warns of heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours, potentially disrupting normal life and causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Mumbai city has received 46.4 mm of rainfall till Sunday 8 am in the past 24 hours while the suburbs recorded 82.6mm of rain, as per IMD's latest updates.

A low-pressure area over northern parts of West Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Jharkhand and another over east central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast will bring rain to most parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours, an IMD scientist told PTI.

The rains have given Mumbaikars the much-needed respite from heat as the maximum temperature in the city has dipped from 33 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius. "Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra during next three-four days. No large change in minimum temperature during five days over Maharashtra region," the IMD said on Saturday.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a high tide of about 4 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.37 pm on Saturday. The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.85 metres is expected at 9.47pm.

Meanwhile, seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai: Tulsi, Vehar, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna have 13,78,877 litres of useful water content as on Sunday. This is much higher than the 12,39,541 litres recorded on August 25 last year. '

Five incidents of wall/house collapses and 29 incidents of tree collapses have been reported. Similarly, 16 cases of short-circuits have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The authorities sprung into action after receiving information on these incidents and took the necessary action. No casualties have been reported in these incidents.

Mumbai traffic updates

There is no significant impact on train movement or traffic.

In the morning, the Mumbai Police had stated that the southbound traffic movement was slow At Dadar TT Bridge owing to an accident.