Mumbai: By the sea, by the fisherfolk will be your first food truck

Updated on: 09 May,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Fisherwomen from south Mumbai will dish out traditional Marathi cuisine in south Mumbai, which will also help promote tourism, says BMC

Mumbai: By the sea, by the fisherfolk will be your first food truck

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai's first food truck will be stationed at Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade, overlooking the sea, and will be operated by the Koli women, said civic officials. The second one will also be given to fisherwomen who will dish out local Marathi cuisines somewhere in Colaba. Civic officials told mid-day that the exact location for the second truck has not been finalised yet.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently cleared the proposal to allow food trucks in the city and has decided to implement the policy from A ward. If fisherwomen are not available to operate the trucks, the vehicles will be handed over to the fisherfolk society, officials said.




“For procuring these trucks, there is a provision of R34.51 lakh under the District Development Fund of the state government. The estimated cost of two trucks is around Rs 28.13 lakh,” an official said.


To further promote tourism, the BMC has planned to operate tourist boats from Badhwar Park.  “We are working on developing tourism in the city and as part of the project, we are thinking of introducing boat rides. It will also help generate income for the local residents," the official added.

“Local cuisines are always in trend at tourism spots and hence we decided to start the pilot project of food trucks from Koliwada. We don’t aim to generate revenue from food trucks. We rather want to boost tourism, which in turn will help create employment. The BMC will train the food truck owners to maintain hygiene and safety. We are going to take all precautionary measures," the official said.

Rs 28.13l
Estimated cost of first two trucks

