Mumbai > Mumbai News

Mumbai: Byculla inferno puts high-rise fire safety under scrutiny

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Ravindra Amburgekar, outlines essential safety systems as firefighters struggle with evacuation delays

Mumbai: Byculla inferno puts high-rise fire safety under scrutiny

The damaged 42nd floor of the Salsette Building Number 27. PICS/ASHISH RAJE

Mumbai: Byculla inferno puts high-rise fire safety under scrutiny
On Friday, the city witnessed a dramatic fire incident on the 42nd floor of a 57-storey building in Byculla. The fire broke out in Salsette Building Number 27, at Byculla East and was reported at 10.45 am. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 1.10 pm. Due to the slow speed of the evacuation lift, several members of the fire brigade had to climb 45 floors to reach the affected area.


A firefighter at the scene
A firefighter at the scene


The incident has once again raised concerns about the fire safety measures in high-rise buildings. In a conversation with mid-day, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Ravindra Amburgekar, outlined the essential fire safety systems required in such structures.


Internal fire safety systems

As per The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, every high-rise must have an internal fire-fighting system. This includes automatic sprinklers, fire alarms, fire pumps, refuse areas after certain floors, and an alternative water supply for firefighting.

Evacuation elevator

Every high-rise must be equipped with an evacuation elevator that operates on both a generator and a regular power supply. The generator backup ensures functionality during a power outage.

Trained security personnel

The law mandates the presence of trained security personnel who can act as first responders in case of a fire or rescue operation.

Biannual fire audits

Internal fire safety audits by a registered fire safety auditor must be conducted every six months. The audit report, known as Forum B, must be submitted to the fire brigade.

Limitations of equipment

The Mumbai Fire Brigade currently has a 90-metre snorkel, which can reach up to the 22nd floor. This is the tallest snorkel available. If taller snorkels become available in the future, they will be added to the fleet.

Under-construction buildings

Under-construction buildings must have basic fire safety measures, including safety risers and dewatering pumps capable of supplying water to higher floors.

CFO Amburgekar said, “All guidelines for fire-fighting and fire safety are clearly defined. We issue NOCs based on these guidelines. We are always prepared with our equipment.”

Mumbai Fire Brigade Mumbai Fire byculla Fire mumbai mumbai news

