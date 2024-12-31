Breaking News
Updated on: 31 December,2024 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far; the bus belongs to a similar model that was involved in the accident at Kurla

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking bus caught fire at AH Ansari Circle in the Byculla area. 





According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far. The bus belongs to a similar model that was involved in the accident at Kurla.

The bus driver at Kurla also gave a statement, mentioning that he saw a spark near the steering wheel of the vehicle.

"The preliminary information suggests that the bus collided with an overhead object, causing black smoke to emanate. No injuries have been reported. The incident involved route 126, bus number 8337, which was on its way to Jijamata Udyan. I have instructed the central depot officer to proceed to the site to gather further details. Our team has been deputed to reach the location," a BEST spokesperson said.

On December 9, a electric bus, hired by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on a wet-lease basis, ploughed into a crowd and fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others on a crowded road in the Kurla area.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Following the incident, the BEST had set up a five-member committee to investigate the crash.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to receive Rs 498 crore from the 15th Finance Commission to procure electric buses. BEST has also decided to add 1,300 new electric buses to its fleet.

On July 30, 2023, mid-day reported that BEST’s fleet was shrinking. Later, on December 9, this year this newspaper highlighted that BEST was shutting down some routes due to a lack of buses.

BEST’s current fleet comprises 2,889 buses, of which 1,900 are wet-leased, and 989 are owned by the undertaking. According to a 2019 memorandum, BEST is required to maintain a self-owned fleet of 3,337 buses.

The 15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 992 crore for this purpose, out of which R493.38 crore has already been disbursed to BEST, and R498.62 crore remain.

