Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels

The civic body plans to set up the aquarium in a 600-sq metre space with at least 46 different marine species; work to be completed in two years

Visitors take a photo at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo. The zoo saw 4 lakh visitors in May. File pic

After the extensive response to penguins, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla has started the process to start an aquarium with at least 46 different species of aquatic flora and fauna.

The centre will have tanks as well as two walk through tunnels for coral fish and deep ocean species. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 45 crore and it is supposed to be completed within the next two years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has floated tenders for the same.

The number of visitors to the zoo, also called Rani Baug, increased after its reopening with the main attractions being penguins and tigers. There were around 4 lakh visitors in May.

