Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels

Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels

Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The civic body plans to set up the aquarium in a 600-sq metre space with at least 46 different marine species; work to be completed in two years

Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels

Visitors take a photo at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo. The zoo saw 4 lakh visitors in May. File pic


After the extensive response to penguins, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla has started the process to start an aquarium with at least 46 different species of aquatic flora and fauna. 

The centre will have tanks as well as two walk through tunnels for coral fish and deep ocean species. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 45 crore and it is supposed to be completed within the next two years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has floated tenders for the same.




The number of visitors to the zoo, also called Rani Baug, increased after its reopening with the main attractions being penguins and tigers. There were around 4 lakh visitors in May. 


Show full article

byculla zoo mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK