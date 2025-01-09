Directive follows deaths of big cats at Nagpur zoo owing to bird flu infection

A tiger relaxing in its enclosure at Byculla zoo on December 25, 2024. File Pic/Ashish Raje

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo authority has decided to discontinue chicken as a meal for its animals. From now on, carnivorous animals will only be provided buffalo meat. Additionally, animal keepers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves while handling animals.

This decision follows the deaths of three tigers and one leopard due to Avian Influenza at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada Zoo in Nagpur. In response, the Central Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying issued directives for zoos to follow an action plan for prevention, control, and containment. After receiving this advisory, the zoo stopped including chicken in the animals’ diet.

Currently, the zoo houses four tigers, four leopards, two hyenas, and two foxes. These animals are typically fed buffalo meat daily, with chicken previously being offered as a variation once a week or every ten days. The zoo’s director, Dr Sanjay Tripathi, confirmed the discontinuation of chicken in the animals’ meals. He also instructed animal keepers to wear masks while working with animals and during cleaning tasks. “All animals in the zoo are currently healthy and showing no signs of illness," Dr Tripathi said. He added that unnecessary movement during duty hours has also been restricted.

The zoo provides 10 kg of buffalo meat to each tiger, 5 kg to each leopard, and 2 to 3 kg to each hyena and fox daily. Another official mentioned that it is now mandatory to wear masks, sanitise footwear at footbaths before entering enclosures, sanitise spaces, and follow other disinfection protocols.

Zoo officials also clarified that no decision has been made about closing bird enclosures or restricting visitor entry. “In our zoo, humans do not have direct contact with the birds. Also, it’s not possible for outside birds to enter the bird enclosures,” an official said. The zoo requires approximately 21,000 kg of meat annually, along with fish, vegetables, and fruits. Spread across 60 acres, the Byculla Zoo is home to 388 animals, birds, and reptiles, including tigers, leopards, hyenas, crocodiles, gharials, various deer species, monkeys, and birds.