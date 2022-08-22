Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to be shut from August 22 until its reconstruction, traffic diversions issued

In view of above diversions there shall be no parking on P.D'mello Road, S.V.P. Road Y.M.Road, Mohammad Ali Road and Pohamal Junction at both south and north bound to Himalaya Junction, the notification issued by Mumbai Traffic Police said

Carnac Bridge. File Pic

The Carnac bridge in south Mumbai which was in a dangerous condition will be finally rebuilt. In an official notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the Carnac Bridge will be shut from Monday, August 22 for reconstruction. The notification issued on Monday further said, "Since the railways have informed that the Carnac bridge is old and needs to be rebuilt, hence the movement of the vehicular and pedestrian traffic has been stopped from August 22 until the reconstruction of the bridge."

The plans for the rebuilding of the Carnac Bunder bridge, which is reportedly over 150-year-old had been ongoing for several years. The IIT-Bombay had in its report found that the bridge was in derelict condition.

The notification issued by Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Mumbai Traffic Police says, ln order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience to the public and to maintain smooth vehicular traffic, as the Railway Department has informed the Carnac Bridge has been very old and worn out. Hence, it is necessary to rebuild the Carnac Bridge. Therefore, the vehicular and pedestrian traffic of the Carnce Bridge is closed from August 22.

The traffic for the vehicular movement is now diverted to -

- All the traffic coming from P D'mello Road towards Chakala Junction, is diverted to Avtarsing Bedi Chowk and further towards C.S.T. Junction.

- All vehicles going to Chakala Junction, can also use Y.M.Road before Carnac Bunder and proceed to Chakala Junction via Mohammed Ali Road.

- Also, vehicles can move through Wadibunder Junction and proceed to Chakala Junction via S.V.P.Road and Mohammed Ali Road.

- All the traffic coming from Chakala Junction towards P.D'mello Road is diverted to C.S.T. Junction - Avtarsingh Bedi Chowk - P.D'mello Road via Himalaya Junction.

- Vehicles can move through Chakala Junction and proceed to P.D'mello Road via Mohammed Ali Road and Y.M.Road.

In view of the above diversions there shall be no parking on P.D'mello Road, S.V.P. Road Y.M.Road, Mohammad Ali Road and Pohamal Junction at both south and northbound to Himalaya Junction, the notification said.

