Mumbai: Caught in traffic, school buses seek change in timings

Updated on: 15 November,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Closure of Gokhale bridge has led to increase in traffic congestion and travel time, making it difficult for bus drivers to match school timings, manage multiple shifts

Children inside a school bus stuck in traffic. File pic


School bus operators are in talks with authorities seeking a change in the timings of some schools around Andheri. This is the result of the closure of the Gokhale Road bridge which has led to severe traffic woes. With vehicles being diverted to other routes, the travel time has increased.


“The traffic moving between Andheri East and West is completely out of control. After the Gokhale bridge was closed, school buses, among other vehicles, are getting stuck in traffic for a long time. Drivers are not being able to manage multiple shifts and match the school timings. So, we will be requesting some of the schools to close half an hour early, to ease the pressure on us and the traffic,” said Anil Garg, president of School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA), Maharashtra.



He added, “Drivers and bais  [women helpers] have say that they would not work in school buses due to the delay caused by the traffic. Most schools in the area close around 5.30 pm, leading to a sudden surge in vehicles. It’s a horrible situation,” he said, adding, “To add to this, Vakola traffic police have warned us they will not allow buses on Vile Parle bridge. The government should intervene for the sake of the schoolkids. We will be meeting different authorities, including school management, to discuss what can be done.”

Bridge demolition to begin next week

The process to demolish the Gokhale Road bridge will begin next week with the railways planning to float tenders for dismantling the structure. Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha along with other officials visited the bridge on Monday. Local MLA Ameet Satam said, “The site visit was to discuss the future course of action. In one week, BMC will give a report of a structural expert with an opinion on allowing two-wheelers, autos, pedestrians on the bridge.”

5.30 pm
Time when most schools in the city close

