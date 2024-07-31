Breaking News
Mumbai: Central line hit after goods train engine fails at signal

Mumbai: Central line hit after goods train engine fails at signal

Updated on: 01 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The incident led to cancellation and short-termination of some local trains, resulting into overcrowding on trains and at railway stations

Mumbai: Central line hit after goods train engine fails at signal

Local train traffic on the Central Railway section was affected during Wednesday evening rush hour after a goods train wrongly crossed a red signal and entered a loop line near Badlapur station, officials said.


The incident led to cancellation and short-termination of some local trains, resulting into overcrowding on trains and at railway stations.



The freight train was carrying iron coils to Korukkpet in Tamil Nadu from Dolvi near Pen in Raigad district of Maharashtra when Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) was reported, holding up local train traffic on both down and up lines.


“Due to unavoidable reasons, SE line traffic was affected. All DN local towards Badlapur, Karjat, and Khopoli will run up to Ambernath & run back as SPL CSMT,” Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai division, posted on social media platform X.

An official said nine local trains were cancelled, 12 short-terminated, and one long distance train was diverted via Diva and Karjat.

The SPAD incident could have happened due to inadequate braking of the engines of trains, the official said.

SPAD is considered an indicative accident and stern action was taken against the responsible persons, he added.

“Loco of JSWD (JSW siding at Dolvi) - KOKG (Korukkpet) goods train has failed at Badlapur home signal at 4.30 pm,” said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

