Mumbai: Central Railway RPF retrieves stolen property worth Rs 1.38 crore

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) wing of the Central Railway has retrieved stolen property worth Rs 1.38 crore in the last eight months (from April to November 2023)

The Central Railway RPF retrieved stolen property worth Rs 1.38 crore during the period from April to November 2023, said a release, reported news agency ANI.

"The Railway Protection Force is on a relentless mission to secure passengers and their belongings. Operation Yatri Suraksha was launched to address security-related grievances of passengers in real-time by improving emergency response and also to work together with GRP for the prevention and detection of passenger-related offences," stated the release, reported ANI.

Solapur Division led with the highest no of stolen property retrievals worth Rs 99.29 lakh with 33 cases registered and 102 persons prosecuted, reported ANI.

According to Central Railway RPF, Mumbai Division registered the maximum 169 cases with 287 persons prosecuted with retrieval of Rs 8.88 lakh, reported ANI.

Bhusawal Division registered 77 cases with 159 persons persecuted and stolen property worth Rs 23.80 lakh retrieval, reported ANI.

Nagpur Division registered 56 cases of stolen property with the prosecution of 170 persons and retrieved Stolen property worth Rs 4.09 lakh, reported ANI.

Pune Division registered 37 cases of stolen property with the prosection of 78 cases and retrieved Stolen Property worth Rs. 2.10 lakh, reported ANI.

RPF personnel of Central Railway have been rendering yeomen service in retrieving abandoned passenger belongings containing cash, jewellery, vital documents and others and returning them to the lawful owners on many occasions during this period.

Meanwhile, eight special suburban train services will be run between Churchgate and Virar in the early hours of January 1 to cater to the extra rush on account of New Year revellery, the Western Railway said on Thursday.

Four special services will run from Churchgate in south Mumbai to the northern satellite town of Virar and another four in the reverse direction, it said in a release.

The special services from Churchgate will depart at 1.15am, 2.00 am, 2.30am and 3.25am on January 1 while the ones from Virar will start at 00.15am, 00.45am 01.40am and 03.05am.

The Central Railway also announced four special suburban services -- two each between the CSMT in south Mumbai and Kalyan on Main Line and CSMT and Panvel on Harbour Line.

(With inputs from ANI)