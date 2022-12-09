Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on Dec 11

The CR said, it will carry out work on Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th lines from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm

Representational Pic

The Central Railway (CR) will operate mega block on its suburban sections for 5th and 6th line to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on December 11.

It said, the working pattern of MEMU would be as-

Vasai Road – Diva Memu leaving Vasai Road at 09.50 am will be short terminated at Kopar and Diva- Vasai Road Memu leaving Diva at 11.30 am for Vasai Road will leave from Kopar at 11.45 am instead of Diva.

Diversion of Up Mail/Express Trains

11010 Pune- Mumbai Sinhagad Express, 17611 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai Rajya Rani Express, 12124 Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen, 13201 Patna-LTT Express, 17221 Kakinada-LTT Express,12126 Pune- Mumbai Pragati Express 22160 Chennai-Mumbai Express, 12168 Banaras- LTT Express, 12321 Howrah- Mumbai Mail, 12812 Hatia- LTT Express and 11014 Coimbatore- LTT Express will be diverted o¬n Up fast line between Kalyan and Thane Stations and arrive destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Diversion of Dn Mail/Express Trains

11029 Mumbai Kolhapur Koyna Express,11055 LTT- Gorakhpur Express and 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express will be diverted on Dn fast line between Thane and Kalyan Stations and will be handed over 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm



Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.



Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.



However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.



"The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the CR said.

