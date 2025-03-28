Mumbai: Central Railway to temporarily shut down passenger reservation system on March 29-30

The system will be unavailable from 11:45 PM on March 29, 2025, to 3:45 AM on March 30, 2025.
Representational Image
The Central Railway has announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for scheduled maintenance and disk defragmentation work. The system will be unavailable from 11:45 PM on March 29, 2025, to 3:45 AM on March 30, 2025.
Services Affected
During this period, several key services will remain unavailable, including:
- Passenger Reservation System
- Coaching refund services
- Charting activities
- Train firing operations
- IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)
- Current reservation
- Chart display
- Touch screen services
Refund counters and coaching refund terminals
Additionally, internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will be suspended during this maintenance window. However, passengers can still avail of TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) refunds as per existing rules.
Advisory for Passengers
The Central Railway has urged passengers and rail users to plan their travel accordingly and bear with the temporary inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance work.