Mumbai: Central Railway to temporarily shut down passenger reservation system on March 29-30

The Central Railway has announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for scheduled maintenance and disk defragmentation work. The system will be unavailable from 11:45 PM on March 29, 2025, to 3:45 AM on March 30, 2025.

Services Affected

During this period, several key services will remain unavailable, including:

Passenger Reservation System

Coaching refund services

Charting activities

Train firing operations

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

Current reservation

Chart display

Touch screen services

Refund counters and coaching refund terminals

Additionally, internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will be suspended during this maintenance window. However, passengers can still avail of TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) refunds as per existing rules.

Advisory for Passengers

The Central Railway has urged passengers and rail users to plan their travel accordingly and bear with the temporary inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance work.