Mumbai: Central Railway to temporarily shut down passenger reservation system on March 29-30

Updated on: 28 March,2025 06:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The system will be unavailable from 11:45 PM on March 29, 2025, to 3:45 AM on March 30, 2025.

The Central Railway has announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for scheduled maintenance and disk defragmentation work. The system will be unavailable from 11:45 PM on March 29, 2025, to 3:45 AM on March 30, 2025.


Services Affected


During this period, several key services will remain unavailable, including:


  • Passenger Reservation System
  • Coaching refund services
  • Charting activities
  • Train firing operations
  • IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)
  • Current reservation
  • Chart display
  • Touch screen services

Refund counters and coaching refund terminals

Additionally, internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will be suspended during this maintenance window. However, passengers can still avail of TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) refunds as per existing rules.

Advisory for Passengers

The Central Railway has urged passengers and rail users to plan their travel accordingly and bear with the temporary inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance work.

