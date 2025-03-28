Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway announces mega block on March 30, check details here

Updated on: 28 March,2025 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The block will impact services on both the Central and Harbour lines, leading to train diversions and cancellations

Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway announces mega block on March 30, check details here

Representational Image

Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway announces mega block on March 30, check details here
The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections on March 30, 2025, to undertake crucial engineering and maintenance work. The block will impact services on both the Central and Harbour lines, leading to train diversions and cancellations.


Impact on Central Line Services


Thane-Kalyan Slow Lines (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)


Down Slow/Semi-Fast Trains: Services departing Mulund between 10:43 AM and 3:53 PM will be diverted to the Down Fast line between Mulund and Kalyan, halting at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivli stations. These trains will arrive at their destinations approximately 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/Semi-Fast Trains: Services departing Kalyan between 10:36 AM and 3:51 PM will be diverted to the Up Fast line between Kalyan and Mulund, halting at Dombivli, Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, and Thane. They will be re-diverted to the Up Slow line at Mulund and are expected to arrive 10 minutes late at their destinations.

Thane Locals: These services will operate on the Down Slow line.

All slow services departing from or arriving at CSMT between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM will experience a delay of approximately 10 minutes.

Impact on Harbour Line Services

Kurla-Vashi Harbour Lines (11:10 AM – 4:10 PM)

Down Harbour Line: Services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel departing CSMT between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM will remain cancelled.

Up Harbour Line: Services from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi towards CSMT departing between 10:16 AM and 3:47 PM will also be cancelled.

Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla, as well as between Panvel and Vashi, during the Mega Block period.

Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel via the Thane-Vashi/Nerul section from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Passenger Advisory

The Mega Block is essential for infrastructure maintenance and passenger safety. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the railway administration during this period.

