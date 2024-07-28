While updating passengers about Central Railway train services, it further stated that these blocks are essential for modernising railway infrastructure

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Central Railway train services to be affected from July 29 to Aug 1; check details here x 00:00

The Central Railway train services will be affected from July 29 to August 1 due to traffic and power blocks at Daund for electronic interlocking.

"Train movement will be affected from July 29 to August 1 due to electronic interlocking work at Daund. Central Railway will conduct traffic and power blocks at Daund for electronic interlocking," the Central Railway said in a post on X.

These blocks are essential for modernising railway infrastructure.

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 28, 2024

While updating passengers about Central Railway train services, it further stated that these blocks are essential for modernising railway infrastructure. "Passengers are requested to bear with the Railways for any inconvenience caused," it added.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway's Mumbai division has announced a mega block on Sunday, July 28. The Central Railway (CR) mega block will affect both the Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm. A mega block will also be undertaken on the Harbour Line between Panvel and Vashi stations (Down Line) from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

Additionally, Up and down trans-harbour line services will be affected due to the mega block on Sunday.

According to an official release, Down fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund.

Up fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted to the Up slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga. It will be further re-diverted on the fast line at Matunga station and will arrive at its destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The last local on the Down fast line before the block will be Badlapur local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.20 am. The first local after the block will be Badlapur local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.03 pm.

As per the release, the last local on the Up fast line before the block will be Ambarnath local, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 11.10 am, while the first local after the block will be Kasara local, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 3.59 pm.

Meanwhile, the Up harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled, said the CR.



According to the CR, the last local on the Down harbour line before the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.30 am and will arrive at Panvel at 10.50 am, while the first local after the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.16 pm and will arrive at Panvel at 4.36 pm.

While the last local on Up harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai before the block will depart Panvel at 10.17 am and will arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 11.36 am, the first local for CSMT Mumbai after the block will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm and will arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

Up trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled, the CR said.

On the Down rans-harbour line last local towards Panvel before the block will depart Thane at 9.39 am and will arrive at Panvel at 10.31 am and the first local after the block towards Panvel will depart Thane at 4.00 pm and will arrive at Panvel at 04.52 pm.

According to the Central Railways, the last local on the trans-harbour line towards Thane before the block will depart Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and the first local towards Thane after the block will depart Panvel at 4.26 pm and will at Thane at 5.20 pm.



Special local trains will run on the CSMT Mumbai-Vashi section during the block period, said the CR. According to CR, trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.