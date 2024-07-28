A borescope camera, also called an inspection camera, is used extensively for non-destructive testing of equipment and infrastructure when the target area is inaccessible by other means

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: CR uses borescope cameras to find dead rats in crew lobby at CSMT station x 00:00

Central Railway is using ultramodern borescope cameras to trace dead rodents in the lobby and designated areas for motormen and train managers at the sprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an official said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move came after those using these lobbies, who are part of the frontline force of the railway network, complained of severe stench from dead rats at CSMT station.

A borescope camera, also called an inspection camera, is used extensively for non-destructive testing of equipment and infrastructure when the target area is inaccessible by other means.

"Two borescope cameras were used to scan the ceiling area of the lobby at CSMT station. Many dead rats were found, which were then removed. We also found dead rats behind the false ceiling near the toilet and washroom. Samples from the dead rats and water in the area has been sent for analysis," he said.

"Robotic cleaning of the air-conditioning ducts in the lobby was done with suction machines with provision of videography. The entire place was fumigated and sterilised," he added.

The motormen, train managers and other personnel using the lobby were temporarily shifted, with seating put up for them along with space for storage of essentials nearby, while dining arrangements were made on platform number 6.

Pedestal fans for air flow and CS kiosks have been installed in the temporary area to allow the crew hassle free sign off and on as well as duty booking, he said.

For the second time in a week, stench of dead rodents forced motormen and train managers of suburban local trains to sit outside their lobby or the designated resting area at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday.

Amid the evening rush, scores of on-duty motormen and train managers were seen sitting on chairs in the suburban concourse of the CSMT.

They had to sit out in the concourse for the same reason on July 22 too.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the false ceiling and AC duct inside the lobby were being cleaned to check for any dead rat left, and hence, a few staff members had to sit outside.

Incidentally, the entire premises were spruced up last week as Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the CSMT station on July 20. In June 2022, Vaishnaw had visited the air-conditioned lobby and interacted with motormen and train managers.

(With inputs from PTI)