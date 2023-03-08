Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Change in weather could see spurt in viral infections says doctors

Mumbai: Change in weather could see spurt in viral infections, says doctors

Updated on: 08 March,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Experts urge parents, kids to take precautions as exam season is on

Mumbai: Change in weather could see spurt in viral infections, says doctors

As predicted by IMD, it rained in the city on Tuesday, Here Mumbaikars are seen caught in the unseasonal shower. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


The sudden change in weather witnessed in the city has increased the risk of children and adults contracting viral infections, according to experts. They have requested Mumbaikars to take precautions such as masking up as exam season is underway. Amid cases of influenza, adenovirus and para-influenza, for the past two days, the city has been witnessing intermittent drizzles, due to which people are experiencing hot and humid climate and slightly cold weather from late at night till early in the morning. Due to the change in weather, many experts expect OPD figures to go up in the next few days.


Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medicine department unit head at JJ hospital, said, “Already, we are seeing 15 to 18 patients approaching us daily with complaints of fever, persistent cough and body pain. Not all of them need admission but at least 15 are admitted in a week, depending on their condition. Usually, in March, the temperature is on the higher side but suddenly we are witnessing unusual rain. This will trigger viral infections.” Paediatricians have warned parents to be cautious as many kids are taking their exams and if they are prone to infection, they may be at risk.



Also Read: Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels


Dr Fazal Nabi, consultant paediatrician, Wockhardt hospital, said, “Whenever there is a change in weather, we see a rise in airborne infection. For most children, it is exam time so parents have to be careful. Kids appearing for the board exam must also be careful as when they go to school, there is a chance of cross-infection. We are expecting airborne infections to go up among five to seven-year-old kids. If someone has a viral infection, one should have an adequate amount of water to keep themselves hydrated and consult a doctor. It takes around four to five days to recover."

Physician Dr Gautam Bhansali of Bombay hospital, said, “The city witnessed rain, which leads to a rise in viral infections. But people should not fear or worry as there is no severity and people will have a mild flu from which one can recover in four to five days. People should avoid eating and drinking cold substances. If anyone has symptoms of a cold, fever or cough, immediately consult a doctor." Dr Gaikwad added that masking and hand hygiene will help to prevent the spread of airborne infection and requested both adults and kids to follow Covid protocol.

mumbai weather mumbai rains indian meteorological department mumbai news mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK