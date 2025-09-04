Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays

Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritika Gondhalekar | ritika.gondhalekar@mid-day.com

Top

MHADA pushes Chira Bazar relocation to post-Ganesh festival; seventeen families, many forced to live with relatives for nearly three weeks, have now been told they will have to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi to receive the keys to their allotted homes

Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays

Chunniwala Building at Chira Bazar in Kalbadevi collapsed on August 17. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
x
00:00

For residents of Chira Bazar, what began as a hopeful promise of moving into transit homes at Ghodapdeo has turned into a saga of endless delays. First came procedural lapses, then bureaucratic hurdles, political disruptions, and now the festive season. Seventeen families, many forced to live with relatives for nearly three weeks, have now been told they will have to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi to receive the keys to their allotted homes.

“Our patience is ending now. We are paying the price for someone else’s mistakes. We bought these houses with our life savings, and today we have been living as homeless people at our relatives’ houses for the last 20 days. Even after completing the entire process twice, the transit homes still haven’t been allotted,” said 70-year-old Damyanti Rathod, one of the affected residents.

For residents of Chira Bazar, what began as a hopeful promise of moving into transit homes at Ghodapdeo has turned into a saga of endless delays. First came procedural lapses, then bureaucratic hurdles, political disruptions, and now the festive season. Seventeen families, many forced to live with relatives for nearly three weeks, have now been told they will have to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi to receive the keys to their allotted homes.

“Our patience is ending now. We are paying the price for someone else’s mistakes. We bought these houses with our life savings, and today we have been living as homeless people at our relatives’ houses for the last 20 days. Even after completing the entire process twice, the transit homes still haven’t been allotted,” said 70-year-old Damyanti Rathod, one of the affected residents.



Residents said MHADA officials had first assured them on August 31 that they would be shifted within three days. However, they have now been told to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi. “We were relieved when officials promised to accommodate us at the Ghodapdeo transit facility. But so far, only assurances have been given and no action taken. When we approached the officials again, they said they were short-staffed due to Ganesh festival duties and we would have to wait till Anant Chaturdashi. Since the last day of idol immersion is on a Saturday, it clearly means we will not know anything until September 8 or 9,” said Vanita Tele, another resident. Despite repeated calls, MHADA officials remained unavailable for comment.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

MHADA Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival mumbai news mumbai south mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK