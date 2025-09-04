MHADA pushes Chira Bazar relocation to post-Ganesh festival; seventeen families, many forced to live with relatives for nearly three weeks, have now been told they will have to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi to receive the keys to their allotted homes

“Our patience is ending now. We are paying the price for someone else’s mistakes. We bought these houses with our life savings, and today we have been living as homeless people at our relatives’ houses for the last 20 days. Even after completing the entire process twice, the transit homes still haven’t been allotted,” said 70-year-old Damyanti Rathod, one of the affected residents.

For residents of Chira Bazar , what began as a hopeful promise of moving into transit homes at Ghodapdeo has turned into a saga of endless delays. First came procedural lapses, then bureaucratic hurdles, political disruptions, and now the festive season. Seventeen families, many forced to live with relatives for nearly three weeks, have now been told they will have to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi to receive the keys to their allotted homes.

Residents said MHADA officials had first assured them on August 31 that they would be shifted within three days. However, they have now been told to wait until after Anant Chaturdashi. “We were relieved when officials promised to accommodate us at the Ghodapdeo transit facility. But so far, only assurances have been given and no action taken. When we approached the officials again, they said they were short-staffed due to Ganesh festival duties and we would have to wait till Anant Chaturdashi. Since the last day of idol immersion is on a Saturday, it clearly means we will not know anything until September 8 or 9,” said Vanita Tele, another resident. Despite repeated calls, MHADA officials remained unavailable for comment.