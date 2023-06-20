Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai City reports zero Covid 19 case

Mumbai: City reports zero Covid-19 case

Updated on: 20 June,2023 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Monday, Mumbai city did not report a single Covid-19 case

Mumbai: City reports zero Covid-19 case

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: City reports zero Covid-19 case
x
00:00

On Monday, Mumbai city did not report a single Covid-19 case.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, this is the first time since February 13 that Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases.


Mumbai has not reported any death since June 7 this year, the official said.


Presently, the city has 40 active cases.

"It was the fifth time no case was reported during this year and the ninth occasion since March 12, 2020," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The tally was 11,63,913, while the toll stood at 19,773.

The recovery count increased by seven in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC data, 661 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the city.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the BMC official said.

The overall growth rate of cases between June 12 and 18 is 0.0005 per cent.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news Covid 19 Coronavirus maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK