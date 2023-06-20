Mumbai: City reports zero Covid-19 case

On Monday, Mumbai city did not report a single Covid-19 case

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, this is the first time since February 13 that Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases.

Mumbai has not reported any death since June 7 this year, the official said.

Presently, the city has 40 active cases.

"It was the fifth time no case was reported during this year and the ninth occasion since March 12, 2020," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The tally was 11,63,913, while the toll stood at 19,773.

The recovery count increased by seven in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC data, 661 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in the city.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the BMC official said.

The overall growth rate of cases between June 12 and 18 is 0.0005 per cent.