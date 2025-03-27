The BMC spent around Rs 500 crore on the redevelopment of 480 beds at Bhagwati Hospital. Of these, 148 beds will be reserved for the patients recommended by the civic body

After the announcement of its budget 2025-26, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited applications to run the civic Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali and a new hospital located at Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for 30 years.

After this, the civic body is planning to run a few other hospitals under the same model.

The hospital at Lallubhai Compound will have 410 beds, of which 150 will be reserved for BMC-recommended patients.

“These patients will get treatment as per BMC's hospital rates. On the other beds also, patients can get treatment under Ayushman Bharat, Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana and other schemes meant for poor patients," a civic official said. "We have decided that the rate of the various multispeciality services [at the hospitals]. Also, an officer on-duty, who is a senior official of the BMC, will monitor the daily operations of the hospitals,” the official added.

In the civic budget speech of the 2025-26 which was presented in February, Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced the PPP model. The civic body is coming up with the PPP Policy to make health services more accessible and affordable to citizens. The lands reserved under DP (Development Plan) 2034, hospitals, maternity homes, and dispensaries, will be included under this policy. This will minimise out-of-pocket expenditure of patients and the recurring expenditure of BMC, Gagrani had mentioned in the budget.

The BMC invited applications to run the Bhagwati Hospital and the Lallubhai Compound Hospital on PPP model.

Milind Mhaske, founder director of Praja Foundation, said, "Bhagwati Hospital has been developed with taxpayers' funds. If the funds are not used fully for the taxpayer, then what is the use of this hospital? All the patients who are admitted in the hospital should get treatment as per the BMC rates."

Nazib Atiqu, a resident of Mankhurd, said, "Mankhurd, Govandi, and Deonar are slum areas. Residents of these areas need good and affordable treatment. Actually, the BMC should run this hospital fully. However, 150 beds are too less. Also who will decide which patients will get treatment as per the BMC rate. This can create influence peddling; if someone has an influence, then that person can get treatment under BMC rate. The civic body give clarity on this first."

Another resident, Faiyaz Alam Sheikh, said, "While 150 beds will be under the BMC's supervision, we are hopeful that the remaining beds, under non-BMC management, will operate with the same commitment to quality care. Transparency, accountability, and efficient healthcare delivery must remain the guiding principles for all stakeholders. This area is surrounded by the slums. As a healthcare activist and convenor of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, I urge a responsible oversight to ensure that every patient, regardless of the managing authority, receives the care they rightfully deserve. Collaborative efforts can pave the way for a healthier and stronger community."