As part of the beautification work, three locations under the flyover will house outdated double-decker Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, which will be transformed into an art gallery, cafeteria, and library to provide special facilities for Mumbaikars

Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani inspects JJ Flyover divider. PIC/BMC

Listen to this article Mumbai civic chief directs officials to beautify 2.1-km stretch of divider beneath JJ Flyover x 00:00

Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani on Thursday inspected the JJ Flyover and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to beautify the entire 2.1-km length of the road divider beneath the structure on a theme-based plan. "Trees that can help reduce noise pollution should be planted, attractive landscaping should be done, and uniform, strong protective railings should be constructed along the flyover," said Gagrani.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body has undertaken the ‘Mumbai Beautification Project’, under which the beautification of the road divider beneath the JJ Flyover, which connects the A, B, and C wards of the city, is being carried out.

Following the inspection, Gagrani mentioned, "The route from JJ Hospital Junction to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai (Crawford Market) is a busy road. For the convenience of citizens and commuters, the Municipal Corporation has built a road divider. The entire divider should be beautified in an attractive, concept-based (theme-based) manner. The divider, which is approximately 3 metres wide, should be landscaped beautifully. Trees that help reduce noise pollution should be planted, and strong protective railings with a uniform structure should be installed. Eco-friendly beautification should be done. Necessary security measures should be implemented to prevent misuse of the divider, damage, or destruction of the railings and the beautification work should be completed promptly," he directed the officials.

B Ward Assistant Commissioner Shankar Bhosale and other officials were also present for the inspection.

As part of the beautification work, three locations under the flyover will house outdated double-decker Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, which will be transformed into an art gallery, cafeteria, and library to provide special facilities for Mumbaikars. These will be developed as per the approved concept, said Gagrani. The management of these facilities should be entrusted to voluntary organisations or women’s self-help groups, as instructed by the Municipal Commissioner.

Aaditya Thackeray meets BMC chief, opposes multi-level parking near Mumbadevi Temple

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday met BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani and opposed multi-level parking near Mumbadevi Temple in south Mumbai.

He also raised other issues during his meeting with the civic chief.

During the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray opposed also opposed the proposed waste disposal fees, and property tax for the commercial slum. He demanded an audit of the road concretisation work and a halt to all new work.

Following the meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Aaditya Thackeray shared the details of his discussions in a post on X.

"The proposed 17-storey car parking building is being built to benefit a contractor. This will be a security threat and will also disrupt the lives and livelihoods of shopkeepers who have had establishments there for 200 years. We will not let the BMC disturb the temple, temple precincts, and the locals. The BMC has proposed a 'user fee' for garbage collection from all households. It has also proposed a property tax on small shopkeepers in slums. We will oppose this strongly, he wrote on X.

Aaditya Thackeray also objected to the road concretisation work, stating that this is a road scam and demanded an audit of the road. Until then, halt new work and reduce the proposed concretisation that is unnecessary. Moreover, while making new roads in Mumbai, better planning and coordination with citizens will help, Aaditya Thackeray stated in his social media post.