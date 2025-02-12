The visit comes days after Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijeet Bangar chaired a high-level meeting on the pending works of the bridges in the city



The top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing work of bridges including Gokhale, Sion and Vikhroli, the officials said.

An official statement said that the BMC's bridges department officials visited various parts of the city to review the ongoing works.

It said that Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijeet Bangar, visited several bridge construction sites including the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, the Sion (Sewri) Bridge, and the Vikhroli Bridge to review the ongoing work.

During his visit, Bangar highlighted the need for coordination and communication between the BMC, Railways, Police, and BEST to ensure smooth construction.

He urged the concerned authorities to resolve pending issues collaboratively and set clear timelines for the completion of the projects.

Bangar also instructed that efforts should be made to complete the construction of the bridges before the planned deadline.

The Chief Engineer of Bridges, Uttam Shroti, and other relevant officials were present during the review visit of the officials.

The visit comes days after Bangar chaired a high-level meeting on the pending works of the bridges in the city.

During a joint meeting at the BMC headquarters on Monday, Bangar, along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, reviewed the ongoing work with officials from the municipal corporation, railways, police, and BEST.

He gave clear directions for expediting the construction processes while ensuring the safety and convenience of the citizens.

Bangar had instructed that important bridge projects, including the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, Vikroli Bridge, and Carnac Bridge, which are being built over railway tracks, should be completed before the onset of the monsoon season and opened for traffic, it said.

He had also stated that these projects must be finished on schedule and that any pending issues should be resolved in a coordinated manner.

Several key infrastructure projects are underway in Mumbai under the BMC’s bridge department, such as the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, Sion Bridge, Belasis Bridge, Carnac Bridge, Vidyavihar Bridge, and Vikroli Bridge.

"Under the guidance of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, significant progress has been made in bridge development across the city," the statement had earlier said.