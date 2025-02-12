Culex ‘nuisance’ mosquito invades homes; BMC to act only in March; the BMC will intensify efforts to clean stormwater drains and nullahs around that time

Representation pic

If you live in the suburbs, you may have noticed a sudden increase in mosquitoes. The reason behind this surge is the Culex mosquito, also known as the nuisance mosquito, which is expected to continue troubling residents until March. The BMC will intensify efforts to clean stormwater drains and nullahs around that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many suburban residents have been complaining about the mosquito menace. A high-rise residential complex near Aarey Milk Colony, along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, has also been affected, forcing residents to keep their windows shut in the evenings. The society management has sent an email to residents stating that regular mosquito control measures such as spraying and fogging are being carried out daily within the premises. However, despite these efforts, the problem persists, and residents have been advised to take additional precautions.



A high-rise residential complex near Aarey Milk Colony, along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, has been affected. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Tasneem Shaikh, a resident, said, “Half of Mumbai is dug up, with debris everywhere. In such conditions, mosquitoes are bound to increase. Our building conducts regular fumigation, but being close to Aarey, strong winds sometimes reduce its effectiveness. Most homes have mosquito nets, but if they are left open by mistake, mosquitoes swarm in.”

Another resident, Mridu Agarwal, highlighted the health risks, saying, “Mumbai is already in the news for its poor air quality. The presence of debris, garbage, and dust creates ideal mosquito breeding grounds, increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. The constant dust pollution also worsens respiratory issues. We urge authorities to take immediate and effective action before this turns into a full-blown public health crisis.”



A municipal worker fumigating in Mumbai. FIle Pic/Shadab Khan

Indu Singh, another resident, added, “The mosquito problem has worsened this season. Despite installing nets and conducting fumigation, there’s no relief. With exams approaching, children’s studies and sleep are being affected.” Aparna Hitendra Pachkale, a resident of Versova, said, “For the past two to three weeks, we have been closing our windows before sunset. If they remain open, hundreds of mosquitoes enter and start biting. Since we have a small child at home, we ensure that windows are shut and mosquito repellent is applied.”

What does the BMC say?

A BMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The mosquito currently troubling suburban residents is the Culex mosquito. During the monsoon, stormwater drains flow continuously, preventing mosquito breeding. However, after the monsoon, around October-November, water stagnates in certain areas. A single female Culex mosquito lays 100–200 eggs at a time. Even if 50 per cent of them die, millions of mosquitoes can emerge from one stormwater drain, especially in suburban areas with open drains and nullahs. These mosquitoes breed in polluted stagnant water, unlike Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes, which prefer clean water.



Residents of the high-rise society use mosquito nets on their windows

The Culex mosquito season starts in November, but drain cleaning only begins in March, as per flood mitigation policies. We have been requesting that drain cleaning be carried out immediately after the monsoon to prevent this mosquito menace. Culex mosquitoes also breed in locations where stormwater drains or pipelines are clogged. The issue is more severe in the suburbs than in the city. While Culex mosquitoes are vectors for lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis), we fortunately have no reported cases, so they are considered nuisance mosquitoes.”

The official also claimed that the BMC conducts fumigation in all affected wards. “In many suburban areas, box drains have heavy covers, making it difficult for our staff to enter and spray chemicals. However, we spray as per the available scope,” the official added.

Expert’s Take

Dr Harshad Limaye, consultant of infectious diseases at Nanavati Max Hospital, said, “In India, Culex gelidus is a growing concern as it transmits the Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV), which causes brain inflammation. This is dangerous in rural areas where people live near pigs and water bodies, which act as virus reservoirs. Although Culex mosquitoes in India have not been proven to spread the West Nile Virus (WNV) naturally, lab studies show they can. Other viruses, such as Chittoor virus (CHITV) and Chikungunya virus (CHIKV), have also been detected in Culex mosquitoes. Draining stagnant, polluted water in drains, ponds, and irrigation channels is one of the best preventive measures. Using insecticide-treated nets, protective clothing, and mosquito repellents can help especially at night. Civic authorities are already strengthening vector control programs, including fogging and larvicidal treatments in high-risk areas,” Dr Limaye added. The high-rise manager on JVLR said he was travelling and couldn’t comment.

Types of mosquitoes and their diseases

Mumbai has three major types of mosquitoes:

Anopheles mosquitoes

Responsible for malaria. Their breeding increases during the monsoon.

Aedes mosquitoes

Responsible for dengue, chikungunya, Zika fever, and yellow fever. They are container breeders, laying eggs on dry surfaces inside containers rather than in water. Their eggs can survive without water for up to a year. They bite during the day.

Culex mosquitoes

Can transmit lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis) but are primarily considered nuisance mosquitoes in Mumbai.

100-200

No of eggs Culex mosquito lays at a time