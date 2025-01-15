Civic officials say issue will be resolved within three weeks, as situation gets worse by the day

A swarm of mosquitoes can be seen in the area after sunset, forcing residents to stay at home. Pics/Hanif Patel

Mosquitoes are the latest cause of major concern for residents of the Vasai-Virar area where the civic body claims it is spending more than R3 crore per month for fumigation, spraying, labour cost, insecticides and fuel to eliminate breeding sites.

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has been spending R40 crore annually for fumigation and spraying chemicals to curb the mosquito menace, but the situation seems to remain unchanged.

As the sun sets, a swarm of mosquitoes can be seen darting around at a visibly low height near residential areas. It has been noted that private spaces with overgrown grass and stagnant water in drains continue to be a significant source of mosquito breeding, exacerbating the problem. The situation has worsened in the last week in the residential areas of Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara.

This trend has sparked widespread concern among local residents who are questioning whether the contractor is using effective mosquito-killing chemicals, or just minting huge sums of money every month.

Civic officials remove water hyacinth plants from a water body

Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management, VVCMC, Nanasaheb Kamthe, told mid-day that all required measures are being taken to eradicate the breeding sites and “the citizens will start to feel some relief in the next 20 days”.

“We have been eradicating the mosquito breeding sites using machines. The work is in progress at four different locations in Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara areas where the machines are being used for removal of water hyacinth, which generally serve as breeding sites for mosquitoes,” Kamthe told mid-day.

He added that a contract has been awarded to Kiran Corporation for fumigation and spraying of insecticides, at an annual cost of Rs 40 crore.

“Every month, we have been spending Rs 1.6 crore in insecticides, Rs 1.28 crore in manpower/ admin work and R30 lakh in fuel for the eradication of mosquitoes in Vasai-Virar areas,” he added.

“In total, we have been spending R3.18 crore per month to curb the mosquito menace in the VVCMC area. This must sound like a huge amount but the total area of this municipal corporation is 380 sq km and every day the work is progressing further,” said Kamthe.

The mosquito problem is particularly severe in localities like Global City, Virar-Nalasopara Link Road, MHADA, Tirupati Nagar, Bolinj, Phoolpada, Gokul Township in Virar, Sriprastha, Hanuman Nagar, the vicinity near Hanuman Nagar railway station in Nalasopara West, Vasant Nagari, and Evershine City in Vasai East.

Kamthe told mid-day that environmental factors including stagnant water after the monsoon and climate change are among the major causes of the problem. “But citizens will start witnessing a change within the next 20 days when we will remove all the water hyacinth in the area. Also, fumigation and spraying of chemicals are in full swing, keeping ecological systems in mind,” Kamthe assured.

Residents are facing increasing inconvenience, especially at night, when it becomes nearly impossible to sit outside or take an evening stroll. As a result, many are forced to close their windows and doors by evening, often resorting to the use of battery-powered mosquito ‘zapper’ rackets indoors. Open drains, stagnant water, algae buildup, and overgrown bushes have been identified as major contributors to the problem.

The growing risk of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes has added to the urgency. Known to transmit deadly diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika virus, mosquitoes are responsible for more human deaths than any other species on the planet, according to various journals.

