Pollution levels soar as construction, demolition, unregulated industries turn area into dust bowl; MPCB steps in with measures

Rampant construction work being carried out in Vasai-Varar. Pics/Hanif Patel

The air quality in the Vasai-Virar area is rapidly declining due to ongoing construction, demolition, and roadwork that show no signs of abating. The air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated, exacerbated by continuous weather changes that have increased fog and dust particles, leaving a thick layer of dust across the region.

The deterioration is attributed to several factors, including unregulated construction activities, open ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, and uncovered garbage collection vehicles. Residents allege that the municipal corporation has failed to take action against rule violators. “Illegal construction work is rampant in Vasai-Virar,” claimed local activists.

A thick layer of fog seen across the region

Recently, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) acted against 12 RMC plants in the Sasunavghar area of Vasai East, directing them to shut down.

Sub-Regional Officer Anand Katole confirmed the closure orders, saying, “We received numerous complaints against RMC plants in Sasunavghar, including Oasis Infra, Rathore Bhagyajeet, Excellence Readymix, Convoke Infra, OM JVM, Vrittiraj RMC, Naresh Enterprise, Landmark Corporation, Bucon Readymix, Nahar Ready-Mix, Skymix RMC, and A S Infrastructures.” The action was carried out between December 20 and January 2, with closure orders issued by the Regional Officer, Thane, Kiran Hasabnis.

Pollution sources and guidelines

The presence of cement plants along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, combined with road renovations and infrastructure projects, has significantly worsened the air quality. AQI readings for the region are increasingly crossing harmful thresholds, with levels above 200 deemed dangerous to health.

To improve air quality in the area, the MPCB directed the VVCMC to take action against air pollution from Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities.

AQI levels on Sunday

The air quality in Virar stayed in the moderate range on Sunday. At 9 am,

it was 127 and the figure increased to 143 by 9 pm. In Vasai, an AQI level of 83 was registered at 9 am. By 9 pm the AQI level rose to 100.

Key directives include

. Erecting 25-foot metal sheets around construction sites larger than an acre; smaller sites must also have 25-foot-high barriers.

. Enclosing buildings under construction with wet green cloth or tarpaulin.

. Covering demolition sites with tarpaulin and using continuous water sprinkling to control dust.

. Ensuring that all construction vehicles are fully covered to prevent debris from becoming airborne.

. Installing air pollution monitors at construction sites and addressing pollution levels immediately.

. Conducting grinding, cutting, and other activities in enclosed areas, with continuous water fogging.

. Transporting C&D waste strictly as per management plans, ensuring vehicle cleanliness after unloading.

. Storing soil, sand, and debris in designated, covered areas to prevent public road contamination.

. Providing tyre-washing facilities at site exits and cleaning major roads daily to remove dust.

. Banning open burning of trash and ensuring roads have paved footpaths.

. Ensuring RMC plants maintain vehicle cleanliness at all times.

Environmental impact

Despite the greenery along the highway, constant dust emissions have severely impacted the environment. Trees, crops, and fruit-bearing plants are coated in layers of dust, affecting their health. Residents report that paddy fields and fruit orchards are suffering as a result.

Citizens are calling for harsher penalties for non-compliance. “Municipal bodies must address AQI fluctuations, especially during winters and festivals,” said Katole.

A senior VVCMC official confirmed receiving MPCB's directives and pledged to implement measures to improve the region’s air quality.



12

No RMC plants MPCB has acted against