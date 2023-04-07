Mumbai: Civic dispensaries to also focus on mental health from April 7

500 docs trained to identify psychological issues will interact with visitors, 2 psychiatrists to be appointed

Patients at a Hindu Hriday Samrat Aapla Dawakhana. File Pic/Ashish Raje

While civic dispensaries have been set up to treat minor ailments across Mumbai, citizens can seek help with regard to mental illness at these clinics as well from today. Ahead of World Health Day, April 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Manshakti clinics, which provide mental health services, will be included in its dispensaries including Hindu Hriday Samrat Aapla Dawakhanas.

The move was carried out keeping in mind this year’s World Health Day theme, ‘Health for All’. The BMC has also started 44 new dispensaries. With this, the number of Aapla Dawakhanas in Mumbai has increased to 151, including 24 polyclinics.

According to the civic body’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare, the identification and treatment of mental illness will begin in civic dispensaries from Friday. More than 500 doctors have been trained to identify mental illnesses and they will interact with the patients coming for treatment. After counselling them, the visitors will be referred to major suburban hospitals and polyclinics for treatment. Also, two psychiatrists will be appointed soon.

Oral health screening also starts

Oral cancer is a major problem globally. According to the World Health Organisation’s Step Survey 2021 conducted recently in Mumbai, 13 per cent of Mumbaikars, predominantly men, have been found to be consuming tobacco. Therefore, it is possible to reduce patient mortality if the examination and diagnosis related to oral health are done in time. Keeping this issue in mind, all people above 18 years will be examined by dentists in 30 clinics and 15 polyclinics.

Also, people with sore throats, white spots in the mouth or tongue and difficulty in opening the mouth will be examined by the medical officer through a dentist. Patients will be sent to major and suburban hospitals for further treatment. Physiotherapy facilities will also be provided in the next two months at Aapla Dawakhanas. Along with this, eye diseases will also be treated there.