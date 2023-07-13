Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs

Union demands 50 per cent quota of 36 AMC posts in BMC

The civic engineers union has decided to stand against the proposed appointment of 17 assistant municipal commissioners by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The union has demanded that 50 per cent of the posts be filled by the engineer cadre of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Yashwant Dhuri, general secretary of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers Union, said, “We had already spoken to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal regarding the appointment of civic engineers as assistant municipal commissioners, but we have now learnt that 17 of these posts will be filled by MPSC candidates.” According to Dhuri, around 80 per cent of the work in ward offices is related to the engineering department. “BMC should fill at least 50 per cent of AMC vacancies with civic engineers as they are familiar with wards and their issues,” he said.

Prior to 1985, all posts of ward officers were filled by BMC staff. Later, the authorities started filling vacancies with MPSC candidates. “As per the rule, 25 per cent of the posts of AMC need to be filled by the BMC staff, but the civic body has not been following this,” Dhuri said, adding that the union will submit a letter to the civic chief regarding its demands. According to the retired civic officer, there is always a cold war-like situation between engineers and ward officers. Engineers have many years of work experience while ward officers wield all the authority.

On July 7, mid-day reported that only 17 AMCs were currently working in official capacity. While five posts are vacant, seven are being run by executive engineers who have been given additional charge as AMC. The BMC is supposed to have a total of 36 AMCs, one each for the 24 wards, and the remaining 12 for other departments. The BMC has decided to fill 17 AMC posts with MPSC candidates.

