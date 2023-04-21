Mumbai: Closed side of platform 4 at Dadar station to be opened

It will be turned into double-discharge platform with the aim of decongesting the station

Once the platform opens up, commuters can board trains from both of its sides

Work to convert Dadar station platform 4 into a double-discharge platform, has finally begun with the Central Railway inviting work orders for the project aimed to decongest it in a big way. The idea is to ensure the crowd—where Kalyan-bound fast local trains and express trains leaving Mumbai halt—gets equally distributed, decongesting it. Once the closed side of the platform is opened up for the people, commuters can board trains from either side of it.

The work involves shifting the overhead wires and tracks, realigning platforms 4 and 5 and shifting a few existing utilities like bridge landings and other amenities. The cost of the project so far is Rs 1.88 crore. mid-day has been highlighting the issue of decongestion of crowds at Dadar station on Central Railway. A comprehensive master plan of Dadar station has been prepared in which more space is being created for passengers. There is also a plan to widen platforms 1 and 2 at Dadar by two metres and to install escalators there.

“The plan was to create a double-discharge platform so that passengers can board or alight at both platform 4 and 5,” an official said. “We then started a study on all aspects that are to be taken care of and found that the foundations of an old and established elevated deck and a foot overbridge are on that platform. But we have now prepared a master plan for the station and improvements are happening,” he added. Other work intended to be taken up along with this is of widening platforms 1 and 2 at CSMT where presently the harbour line trains arrive. This will allow more space on existing platforms.